Zacks: Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mattel reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 1,949,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,994,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 173,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $16,530,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

