$1.01 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.08. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

CENTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. 177,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,027. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

