CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.560-7.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $87.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

