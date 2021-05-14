Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.19). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMBL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 222,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GMBL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 1,630,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

