$207.85 Million in Sales Expected for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) to post $207.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.80 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $192.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $833.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.90 million to $843.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ISBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,410. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 86.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after buying an additional 16,968,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,270,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $30,906,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

