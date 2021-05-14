HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $2,107.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,884,841 coins and its circulating supply is 261,749,691 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

