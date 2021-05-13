Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $554.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $554.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $564.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.80 million. Crocs reported sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

CROX stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,968. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34. Crocs has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,993,000 after buying an additional 582,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,119,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

