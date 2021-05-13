Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTBAF. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GTBAF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.60. 15,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,661. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

