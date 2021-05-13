Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,738,000.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 2,888,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

