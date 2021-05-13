Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Americold Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,592 shares of company stock worth $8,613,386. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,738,000.

NYSE:COLD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 2,888,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.