Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,421,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,979. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

