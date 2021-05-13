Beefy.Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.67 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $89.62 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,244.73 or 0.02521660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00068549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.85 or 0.00327888 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

