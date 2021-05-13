Unitrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.98 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unitrade has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Unitrade has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $3.85 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $521.59 or 0.01056675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00111535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,420,622 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

