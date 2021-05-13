Flow (Dapper Labs) Price Reaches $20.34 on Major Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a total market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can now be bought for about $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00088604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.59 or 0.01056675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00067075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00111535 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00060460 BTC.

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Profile

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CRYPTO:FLOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow (Dapper Labs) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow (Dapper Labs) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

