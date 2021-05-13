Bitblocks (BBK) Market Cap Reaches $930,280.79

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $930,280.79 and approximately $6,177.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,329.16 or 0.99817477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00219311 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 268,887,158 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

