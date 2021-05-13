More Coin Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $269,602.88 and approximately $57,260.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00088360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.29 or 0.01060906 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00067391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00111745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060577 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.