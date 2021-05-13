$0.65 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.47. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEBO shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.92. 68,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,499. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $646.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.15%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

