WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.86 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised WideOpenWest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

WOW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 229,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

