Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRX. Roth Capital upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

CPRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,199. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $514.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $5.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 195,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

