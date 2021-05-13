Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post sales of $180.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.00 million and the lowest is $178.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted sales of $137.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $732.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $720.20 million to $748.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $754.77 million, with estimates ranging from $734.10 million to $790.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

PPBI stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 329,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,837. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

