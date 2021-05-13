Anchor Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $332.28 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $332.28 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00010822 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00016290 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034114 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $724.54 or 0.01462051 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,957,735 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

