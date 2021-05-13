Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.20.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $1.95 on Thursday, hitting $169.65. The stock had a trading volume of 550,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 206.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,667 shares of company stock worth $9,106,790. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

