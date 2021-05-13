$0.55 EPS Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.54. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trustmark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 267,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,579. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

