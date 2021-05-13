Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $70,368.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 346,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

