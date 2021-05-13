Raydium (RAY) Reaches Market Cap of $463.52 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $463.52 million and $84.65 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $9.55 or 0.00019283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00662839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00081798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.41 or 0.00230908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.54 or 0.01234269 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.61 or 0.01040667 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,515,079 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

