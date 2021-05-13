Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.24. 152,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a one year low of $150.97 and a one year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.43.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

