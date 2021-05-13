Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.824-5.065 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.19 billion-$5.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion.
Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.24. 152,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $208.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a one year low of $150.97 and a one year high of $233.66.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $231.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.43.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
