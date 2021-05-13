GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to report sales of $7.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.55 million to $8.90 million. GreenPower Motor posted sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GP. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

GP stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 193,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,601. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $302.53 million and a P/E ratio of -111.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,078,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $478,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 114.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

