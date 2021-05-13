STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report sales of $7.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.91 million to $7.20 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

