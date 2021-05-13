Analysts Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 384.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 74,966 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 492,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07. Primoris Services has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

