ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives $126.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,697,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth $533,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACMR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.12. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

