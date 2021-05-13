QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

QGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 521,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,014. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.