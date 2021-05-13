Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.26 billion-$5.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $471.97. The company had a trading volume of 187,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,091. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.34. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.57.

In other news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

