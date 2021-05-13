Chimpion 24-Hour Volume Reaches $813,462.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $125.43 million and $813,462.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 22% lower against the dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.95 or 0.00007962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BNANAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.