GeoCoin (GEO) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Million

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $6,938.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00632019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,736.20 or 1.00173455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047481 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00011787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00223162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00008989 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

