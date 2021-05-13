Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 578,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,390. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBD. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

