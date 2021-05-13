WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.WEC Energy Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.750-0.770 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,997. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

