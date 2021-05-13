GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $851.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will announce $851.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $847.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.00 million. GMS posted sales of $770.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price objective on GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,231.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 46,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $2,034,626.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS traded up $1.83 on Monday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 354,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. GMS has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

