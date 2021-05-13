Bezant (BZNT) Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $3.26 million and $1,546.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00087986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.79 or 0.01078299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00111502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00060558 BTC.

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

