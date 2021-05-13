Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,344. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

