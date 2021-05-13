Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $6.48 or 0.00012971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $1.56 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

