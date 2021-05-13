TokenPay Price Reaches $0.13 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 36% against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $365,519.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,151.74 or 1.00326591 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00047534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00011810 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.37 or 0.00224792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000917 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004354 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TPAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.