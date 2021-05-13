Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTCF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson acquired 250,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

TTCF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,327. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.