Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.15 million-$38.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.20 million.

NASDAQ:BFRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,560. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biofrontera has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is an increase from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

