Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Target Price at $26.25

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. 322,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

