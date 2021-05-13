MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Receives $4.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $4.29. 4,379,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,076,640. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 451.5% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 902,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

