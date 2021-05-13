Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

LSGOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of Land Securities Group stock remained flat at $$10.35 during trading hours on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

