Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.17. Liquidity Services reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,422 shares of company stock worth $5,479,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.13. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $918.19 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

