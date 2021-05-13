FlypMe Reaches Market Capitalization of $708,878.02 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $708,878.02 and approximately $7,005.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

