Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPRB stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,686.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPRB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spruce Biosciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

