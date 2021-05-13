Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Points International has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $239.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

