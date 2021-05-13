National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Sells $42,800.00 in Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. 555,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

